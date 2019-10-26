Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock to $60.00. The stock had previously closed at $57.85, but opened at $60.70. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Teradyne shares last traded at $63.00, with a volume of 1,382,448 shares.

TER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Teradyne from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Teradyne from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Teradyne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Teradyne from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.09.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In related news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 17,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $981,887.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,138.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 14,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $876,044.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,300.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TER. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,613,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,656,000 after purchasing an additional 36,924 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,084,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,613,000 after acquiring an additional 985,600 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,839,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,063,000 after acquiring an additional 270,238 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,533,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,362,000 after acquiring an additional 170,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,384,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,242,000 after acquiring an additional 48,076 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.67.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $582.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Teradyne Company Profile (NYSE:TER)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.