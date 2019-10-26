Terracom Ltd (TER) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on November 13th

Terracom Ltd (ASX:TER) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, October 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th.

TER stock opened at A$0.43 ($0.30) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.41. Terracom has a 12-month low of A$0.34 ($0.24) and a 12-month high of A$0.70 ($0.50). The stock has a market capitalization of $200.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36.

TerraCom Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and production of coal in Australia and Mongolia. It explores for hard coking, thermal, and PCI coal. The company primarily focuses on the Northern Galilee project comprising the Hughenden, the Clyde Park coal, and the Pentland projects that are located in the Galilee Basin, Queensland; and the Springsure project, which consists of 11 sub-blocks with a total surface area of approximately 41.42 square kilometers that is located in the Central-Western Bowen basin coal mining district, Queensland.

