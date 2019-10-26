Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Terreno Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO remained flat at $$53.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 303,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.49.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $41.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.53 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 4.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

