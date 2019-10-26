Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,240 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 2.7% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.17% of Texas Instruments worth $209,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,750,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 197,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,693,000 after buying an additional 87,218 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $57,739,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,276,204.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $793,040.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,003,107.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 954,795 shares of company stock worth $121,661,527. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on Texas Instruments and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.97.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $120.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.93. The company has a market capitalization of $110.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 4.34. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $87.70 and a fifty-two week high of $132.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 56.83%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

