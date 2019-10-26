Textron (NYSE:TXT) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Textron ended the third quarter of 2019 on a mixed note. While its earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues surpassed the same. It has a strong presence in diverse areas including business jets and other general aviation aircraft, helicopter, aircraft engines. Textron has been also innovating products to capture more shares in the market place. It continues to witness notable order inflows, which in turn should boost its revenue growth moving ahead. However, Textron operates in a highly competitive market. Furthermore, the certification procedure for its Citation Longitude was delayed by approximately 18 months. This delay was led by issues pertaining to the FAA’s flammability requirements for the Longitude's fuel tank, which led to a rise in overall costs. Its shares have also underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Get Textron alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TXT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Textron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Textron from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Textron from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Textron currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.25.

Shares of TXT stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.39. Textron has a 1-year low of $42.30 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 5,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Textron (TXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.