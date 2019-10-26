Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Upgraded at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has $1.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

TTNP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,660,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,871,094. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 352.17% and a negative return on equity of 412.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Titan Pharmaceuticals will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 582,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 109,016 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.08% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

