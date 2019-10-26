Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.50

Media headlines about Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) have trended neutral recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Toyota Motor earned a news impact score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of TM stock opened at $138.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.74. Toyota Motor has a fifty-two week low of $111.12 and a fifty-two week high of $138.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $69.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.96 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TM. Zacks Investment Research cut Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Toyota Motor from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

