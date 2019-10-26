TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised TPI Composites from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Benchmark began coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TPI Composites has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.73.

NASDAQ:TPIC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.12. 264,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,958. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.50 and a beta of 1.72. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $32.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $330.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TPI Composites will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President William E. Siwek purchased 2,823 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,051.79. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter worth $696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

