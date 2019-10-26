Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Posts Earnings Results

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply updated its FY19 guidance to $4.68-4.72 EPS.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $96.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $78.67 and a 12-month high of $114.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.53 and its 200 day moving average is $102.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

In other news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 17,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,964,984.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,680.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

