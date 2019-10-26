Traders Buy Large Volume of Ultra Clean Call Options (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 914 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,423% compared to the typical volume of 60 call options.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $18.19.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.42 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.16%. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,574 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $296,396.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 8,196 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $129,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,414.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,408 shares of company stock valued at $709,231 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth $1,482,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 152,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $16.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of Ultra Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

