Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

TRNS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Dougherty & Co increased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ TRNS traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,896. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.40. Transcat has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $30.24. The firm has a market cap of $218.30 million, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Transcat had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $41.76 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transcat in the third quarter worth $1,074,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Transcat in the second quarter worth $1,332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Transcat by 12.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 298,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 32,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Transcat by 1,477.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 343,259 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Transcat by 22.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

