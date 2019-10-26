Transocean (RIG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect Transocean to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). Transocean had a negative net margin of 33.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Transocean to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Transocean stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. Transocean has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.81.

Several research firms have commented on RIG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Transocean from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank set a $7.00 target price on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $10.00 target price on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.90 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.04.

In related news, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $132,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,192. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $162,915 in the last ninety days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

