TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

TRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks restated a positive rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities cut shares of TransUnion from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.50.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.50. 669,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,831. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $52.15 and a 52 week high of $85.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, Director Andrew Prozes sold 50,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $4,101,144.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,619.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $241,576.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,172.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,873 shares of company stock worth $9,916,828. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,402,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,757,000 after buying an additional 286,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,022,770,000 after buying an additional 590,167 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in TransUnion by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,390,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,271,000 after buying an additional 1,931,767 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,980,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,064,000 after buying an additional 168,375 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in TransUnion by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,072,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 684,297 shares in the last quarter.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

