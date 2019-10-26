Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,072,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,784 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 757.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,094 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,352,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,619,000 after purchasing an additional 822,400 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 16,739.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 424,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,420,000 after purchasing an additional 421,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,054,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,231,000 after purchasing an additional 364,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $753,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 244,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,895,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diane D. Bengston sold 6,899 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total transaction of $1,017,809.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,887.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,066 shares of company stock worth $7,225,806 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRV. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.93.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,937. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.15. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $111.08 and a 12-month high of $155.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.69%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

