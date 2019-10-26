Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of TZOO traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,348. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.53 million, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.04. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $22.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.80 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.15%. Travelzoo’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 21,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $272,891.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,260. 55.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 535,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,262,000 after buying an additional 45,201 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 278,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 56,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 269,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 42,184 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 105,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 18,833 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

