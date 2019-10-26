Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPK. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,380 ($18.03) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Travis Perkins to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travis Perkins has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,434.22 ($18.74).

LON TPK opened at GBX 1,470 ($19.21) on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 979.60 ($12.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,550.50 ($20.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a PE ratio of 50.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,349.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,322.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 15.50 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.13%. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.60%.

In other news, insider John Rogers purchased 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,309 ($17.10) per share, with a total value of £575.96 ($752.59).

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

