TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) will announce sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.13 billion. TreeHouse Foods reported sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year sales of $4.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.54 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

In related news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 901 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $46,527.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,850 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $343,938.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,084,598.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,606 shares of company stock valued at $760,211 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth about $2,739,000. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 85,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 38.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 191,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $41.18 and a one year high of $67.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.74.

TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

