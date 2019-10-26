TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a neutral rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.50.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $36.80. The company had a trading volume of 36,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,425. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.57. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $77.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 32.71%.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 5,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $191,245.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,018 shares in the company, valued at $963,186.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $186,338.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 8.1% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 664,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,123,000 after buying an additional 21,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.