TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 46.02%. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $38.74 and a 12 month high of $76.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.30.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $1,069,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,013,221.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $447,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,882,784.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,916 shares of company stock valued at $7,677,635. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.56.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.