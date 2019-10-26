TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Shares Down 14.1% on Insider Selling

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)’s share price fell 14.1% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $49.83 and last traded at $50.31, 1,667,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 383% from the average session volume of 345,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.59.

Specifically, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $447,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,882,784.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,363,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,916 shares of company stock valued at $7,677,635 in the last 90 days. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.76 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group Company Profile (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

