Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,451.00

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Trinity Network Credit token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Bibox and Kucoin. Trinity Network Credit has a total market capitalization of $696,305.00 and $3,451.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Trinity Network Credit alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00202840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.73 or 0.01438337 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030480 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00096884 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency. Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trinity Network Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trinity Network Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trinity Network Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trinity Network Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.