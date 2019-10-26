Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.52 Million

Brokerages predict that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) will report $46.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tristate Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.10 million to $47.27 million. Tristate Capital posted sales of $41.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tristate Capital will report full year sales of $179.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $179.10 million to $180.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $203.04 million, with estimates ranging from $201.60 million to $204.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tristate Capital.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.39 million. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.84%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSC shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Tristate Capital from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley set a $27.00 price objective on Tristate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tristate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

In related news, Director David L. Bonvenuto acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.15 per share, with a total value of $95,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,604.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Getz acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $494,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 56,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,313. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tristate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,939,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Tristate Capital by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,232,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,293,000 after acquiring an additional 173,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tristate Capital by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,146,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,491,000 after acquiring an additional 80,644 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Tristate Capital by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 739,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after acquiring an additional 72,067 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Tristate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $704,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSC stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $23.05. The company had a trading volume of 78,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $687.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29. Tristate Capital has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $26.01.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

