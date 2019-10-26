TRON (TRX) Trading 5.7% Higher This Week

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 26th. TRON has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $1.26 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, Coinrail, Hotbit and Cryptomate. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00203844 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.90 or 0.01504822 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029531 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00104871 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00020973 BTC.

TRON’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, DigiFinex, BTC-Alpha, Kucoin, WazirX, Cryptopia, LBank, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Liquid, Livecoin, CoinExchange, OpenLedger DEX, Exmo, Fatbtc, Hotbit, Huobi, HitBTC, Allcoin, Bitbns, Bibox, Tidex, Upbit, Rfinex, Bit-Z, CoinTiger, Sistemkoin, Kryptono, OEX, CoinEx, LATOKEN, Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tokenomy, Coindeal, YoBit, OKEx, Cryptomate, Braziliex, CoinBene, Indodax, DDEX, OTCBTC, Exrates, Cobinhood, CoinFalcon, BitForex, Binance, Zebpay, Bithumb, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg, BitFlip, Neraex, IDCM, Gate.io, DragonEX, ChaoEX, IDAX, Ovis, Bitfinex, Koinex, Coinrail, Stocks.Exchange, RightBTC and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

