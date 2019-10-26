Trust Co. of Oklahoma Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOX traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $88.66. The stock had a trading volume of 59,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,708. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $69.48 and a 52-week high of $91.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.87 and a 200-day moving average of $87.38.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.244 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.