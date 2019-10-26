Trust Co. of Oklahoma Raises Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 82.2% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 33.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 16.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.4% during the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

APH traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $100.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,862,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,300. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.03. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.95 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.79.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

