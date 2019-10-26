Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 982 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 231,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,354,000 after purchasing an additional 120,333 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 15,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $1,346,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 408,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,635,813.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $103,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,936 shares of company stock valued at $12,977,342. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. FIX began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.04.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,948. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.72. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $95.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

