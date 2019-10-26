Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 2,073.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,852,443,000 after buying an additional 14,201,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after buying an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 12,204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,980,000 after buying an additional 3,233,312 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Chevron by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,518,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $602,978,000 after buying an additional 2,061,187 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,513,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,600,995,000 after buying an additional 1,572,940 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,362,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,672. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $223.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

In other Chevron news, Director Debra L. Reed purchased 4,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total transaction of $1,874,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.