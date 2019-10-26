Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 1,792 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 356.5% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $89.39. 803,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,744. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $90.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.12.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.7864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

