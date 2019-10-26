TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. GMP Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $8.46. 178,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,302. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $43.57 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Anthony J. Md Phd Marinello purchased 5,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $38,547.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 91,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,823.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $57,422 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 30,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.4% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 57,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 15.0% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 39.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

