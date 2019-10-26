UBS Group Boosts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $136.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $128.00 to $136.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $140.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $115.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.88. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $89.89 and a 12 month high of $123.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 47,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 57,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

