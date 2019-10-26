UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $243.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 366.50% from the stock’s current price.

MTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.50.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $52.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.88. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $63.75.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.47 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $71,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,649.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 7,502 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $344,341.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,275,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,254,000 after acquiring an additional 83,476 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,190,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,706,000 after buying an additional 79,248 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,107,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,245,000 after buying an additional 66,156 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 30.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 799,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,769,000 after buying an additional 187,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

