Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $22.50. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ultra Clean traded as high as $17.19 and last traded at $17.07, with a volume of 16770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Cowen cut shares of Ultra Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,574 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $296,396.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 8,196 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $129,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,414.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,408 shares of company stock worth $709,231 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $607.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.