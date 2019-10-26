Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 46,767 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,957.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,164,209 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,380,648,000 after buying an additional 7,767,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 106.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,282,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $724,260,000 after buying an additional 2,207,908 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 69.6% in the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,320,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $730,567,000 after buying an additional 1,772,727 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17,755.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 798,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $79,866,000 after buying an additional 794,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $129,538,000. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $172.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $128.08 and a 12 month high of $180.54. The stock has a market cap of $118.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

