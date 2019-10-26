United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $27.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UG. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of United-Guardian in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of United-Guardian in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of United-Guardian in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of United-Guardian in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of United-Guardian in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Shares of UG opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of -0.31. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 36.04%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 216.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 8.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL II XD; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base.

