UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,411,625 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,031 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.8% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $306,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,083,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953,416 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25,321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,922,872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $192,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,308 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,711 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,626,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,255,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,140 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,812,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,174,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,149 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH opened at $244.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $287.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $227.55 per share, for a total transaction of $455,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,986.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $8,774,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.84.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

