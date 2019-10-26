Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.50 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) to report sales of $2.50 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.63 billion. Univar reported sales of $2.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univar will report full-year sales of $10.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.40 billion to $10.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.67 billion to $11.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Univar.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Univar had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNVR. ValuEngine upgraded Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Univar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Univar stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.65. 1,192,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,317. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average of $21.15. Univar has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.59.

In other Univar news, insider Stephen D. Newlin bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $63,136.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 217,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,042.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Jukes bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.44 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,558.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,196 shares of company stock worth $361,075 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Univar by 10.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,260 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Univar by 25.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,839,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Univar by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,075,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,912,000 after acquiring an additional 666,329 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Univar by 181.1% in the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,689,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Univar by 214.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,650,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,100 shares during the last quarter.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

