Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ:UEIC traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.00. 31,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $680.91 million, a PE ratio of 58.82, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day moving average of $43.22. Universal Electronics has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $53.10.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.11 million. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $64,254.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,986. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total transaction of $350,245.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,180.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,361 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 794.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 138,264 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the second quarter valued at $3,949,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the second quarter valued at $2,922,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 9.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 589,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,164,000 after buying an additional 50,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 282.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 47,537 shares in the last quarter.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

