Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.53.

A number of research firms have commented on UHS. Barclays set a $145.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

UHS traded down $6.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.93. 1,337,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,606. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $112.79 and a fifty-two week high of $157.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.31). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Hotz sold 7,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,081,805.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,022,497.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marvin G. Pember sold 16,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $2,496,271.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,495.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,102 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 288,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,623,000 after purchasing an additional 180,661 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 243,236 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,716,000 after purchasing an additional 16,894 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

