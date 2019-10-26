Uquid Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $838,864.00 (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0951 or 0.00001036 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, IDAX, CoinExchange and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $951,359.00 and $838,864.00 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00038000 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.19 or 0.05494107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000388 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001020 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00044375 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000147 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029343 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, TOPBTC, Exrates, Livecoin, CoinExchange, IDAX and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

