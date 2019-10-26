US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Ecology, Inc., formerly known as American Ecology Corporation, provides radioactive, PCB, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste services to commercial and government customers throughout the United States. The Company operates through its subsidiaries and provides its services to steel mills, medical and academic institutions, refineries, chemical manufacturing facilities and the nuclear power industry. Its subsidiaries include US Ecology Nevada, Inc., US Ecology Washington, Inc., US Ecology Texas, Inc., US Ecology Idaho, Inc., and US Ecology Field Services, Inc. The Company operates through two business segments: operating disposal facilities and non-operating disposal facilities. US Ecology, Inc. is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ECOL. ValuEngine upgraded US Ecology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut US Ecology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. US Ecology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

NASDAQ:ECOL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.95. The stock had a trading volume of 161,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,433. US Ecology has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $75.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. US Ecology had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that US Ecology will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. US Ecology’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,188,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,841,000 after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,305,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,759,000 after acquiring an additional 106,107 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 924,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,056,000 after acquiring an additional 163,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 8,603.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,759,000 after acquiring an additional 593,695 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

