USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Sidoti cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

USNA traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $73.24. The company had a trading volume of 129,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,013. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.20. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.39. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $125.61.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.22 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 27.60%. USANA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Robert Auciaux sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $288,773.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $89,352.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,715.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,940 shares of company stock worth $509,652 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USANA Health Sciences (USNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.