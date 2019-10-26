Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uxin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Uxin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.44.

Shares of UXIN stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.96. 732,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,371. The company has a market capitalization of $871.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -1.99. Uxin has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $63.89 million for the quarter. Uxin had a negative return on equity of 65.85% and a negative net margin of 45.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Uxin will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Uxin during the second quarter worth about $657,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uxin during the second quarter worth about $3,386,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uxin during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Uxin during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new position in Uxin during the second quarter worth about $28,990,000. Institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

