V-ID 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.93 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One V-ID token can now be bought for about $0.0921 or 0.00000997 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, V-ID has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get V-ID alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00038126 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $502.59 or 0.05460510 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000392 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001015 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00044605 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000149 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029395 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID (VIDT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 62,391,039 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,900,066 tokens. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain.

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.