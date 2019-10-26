ValuEngine Downgrades Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) to Strong Sell

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CAR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Shares of CAR stock opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $37.27.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 75.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $615,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 48,898 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1,806.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 976,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,352,000 after acquiring an additional 236,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 894,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,436,000 after acquiring an additional 46,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.