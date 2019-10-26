ValuEngine Lowers Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deluxe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.49. The stock had a trading volume of 678,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.35. Deluxe has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.78.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 29.85% and a negative net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deluxe will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLX. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Deluxe by 302.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 680,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,666,000 after acquiring an additional 511,458 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Deluxe by 49.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 795,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,330,000 after acquiring an additional 263,732 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Deluxe in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Deluxe by 89.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,873,000 after acquiring an additional 238,327 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 2,813.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 234,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,548,000 after buying an additional 226,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.