ValuEngine Lowers SHIMIZU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of SHIMIZU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

SHMUY traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 222. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.73. SHIMIZU CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $31.48 and a 52-week high of $38.22.

SHIMIZU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter. SHIMIZU CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 6.31%.

About SHIMIZU CORP/ADR

Shimizu Corporation engages in building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works Japan. It also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvements; purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate.

