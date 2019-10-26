ValuEngine Upgrades Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) to “Hold”

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price objective on Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Gentex from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.28.

GNTX stock opened at $27.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.97. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $477.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $196,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,586 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $71,373.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,496.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,086 shares of company stock worth $1,090,954 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 159.1% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Gentex in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Hikari Tsushin Inc. bought a new position in Gentex in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Gentex by 40.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Gentex by 87.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

