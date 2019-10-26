ValuEngine Upgrades Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) to “Sell”

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday. Longbow Research set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.94.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $159.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.83. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $99.40 and a 1 year high of $163.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $95,231.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,544.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

