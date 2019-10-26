VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,830 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.50% of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIZD. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 132.5% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 555,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after buying an additional 98,818 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $803,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,189,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000.

VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.32. 53,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,531. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.42.

