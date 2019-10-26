VanEck Vectors Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Shares Up 0.6%

VanEck Vectors Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.30 and last traded at $33.30, 1 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.11.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Israel ETF by 140.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Israel ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Israel ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Israel ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period.

